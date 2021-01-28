Tech Bytes: Tesla sees profits, more robots at Walmart, Bridgerton tops Netflix charts

Tesla sees its first full year of profitability in 2020. After 17 years of losses, the company had a net profit of $721 million in 2020. The company delivered nearly 500,000 electric cars last year despite the pandemic.

Walmart plans to build more robot-filled warehouses at stores. Due to a surge in online ordering, Walmart hopes to use the robots to fill grocery orders and make them available for pickup in an hour or less.

A record 82 million households around the world chose to watch Bridgerton in its first 28 days making it Netflix’s biggest hit to date. It has hit the top spot in 83 countries and a second season is in the works.