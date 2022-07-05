(WHTM) — A new software update for Tesla vehicles allows the cars to scan for potholes and adjust the suspension to avoid damage. It doesn’t work with cars that have the autopilot or self-driving mode software activated. There’s also a green light chime to help distracted drivers keep their focus.

The upcoming new Apple Watch will reportedly have a larger screen. An analyst says Siri’s aide will include a version with a screen nearly 2 inches long diagonally. It’s believed there will be two smaller versions, as well. The official announcement is expected in September.

Prime Video subscribers can now have different audiences for their watch parties. Amazon has expanded the feature to allow non-Amazon streaming devices, smart TVs, and Xbox consoles. Watch parties are still limited to 100 Prime subscribers.