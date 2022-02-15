Tech Bytes: Three new Macs, Instagram Story likes, Emoji-only web addresses

(WHTM) — There’s new evidence that Apple could be releasing new Mac computers soon. Online tech reports say Apple has registered three new Mac computers with a regulatory body overseas. The news comes ahead of Apple’s virtual event next month.

Instagram is introducing a new feature, you can “like” someone’s story without sending them a direct message. The “like” will show up in the person’s viewers sheet instead. Instagram says it allows users to send some love without cramming inboxes and cluttering the interface.

You can now create an emoji-only web address. A company is selling URLs with strings of emojis instead of standard domains in the web address bar. Several music artists are already using them.