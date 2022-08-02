Amazon is offering same-day deliveries from select brick-and-mortar stores. The company is partnering with shopping mall favorites like PacSun and GNC. For now, the service is limited to 10 cities. It is free for Prime members who spend at least $25.

In Spotify’s latest update, the streaming service is addressing a user complaint by introducing separate play and shuffle buttons on album playlists, replacing the combined button. However, the new feature is only offered to Spotify Premium subscribers.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Tiffany is getting into the NFT space, launching its own collection of “NFTiffs.” The luxury brand plans to offer 250 items, and they are expected to sell for $50,000 each. It’s possibly the most expensive public sale of any NFT in history.