(WHTM) — Twitter is expanding a feature to easily remove yourself from a conversation. The feature called “unmentioning” will un-tag your user name from a conversation that you no longer want to engage in. Twitter has tested the feature with limited users and it is now available to all users.

TikTok is offering a new training program to help small businesses use the platform. The six-week program includes a guide on how to advertise on TikTok. A recent poll found nearly 60% of owners felt the site help their businesses.

Finally, WhatsApp is expanding its emoji availability — by a lot. Users will no longer be limited to the apps six emojis. Within a few weeks, 3,500 will be available.