Tech Bytes: TikTok $92 million settlement, Apple Mac OS update, Dispo the next Instagram?

TikTok agrees to pay $92 million to settle dozens of law-suits. The popular app was accused of sharing private user data with outside parties, including some based in China. The money would go to actual TikTok users. The deal still needs court approval.

Apple is releasing an update to “fix a charging problem” that’s destroying some of its laptops. The issue has been linked to later models of the Macbook Pro and Macbook Air and the damage appears to take place when connected to third-party USB hubs and docks.

Watch out Instagram, here comes Dispo. It’s a new photo-sharing app that’s meant to replicate using a disposable camera. Multiple users can take photos on the same roll, then everyone gets to see the pictures the next morning. So they can find out what developed overnight.