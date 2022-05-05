(WHTM) — TikTokers will soon have a new way to cash in.

TikTok plans to start sharing its ad revenue with top creators. They will get a 50% cut when their videos run alongside certain ads similar to YouTube. But, creators must have at least 100,000 followers to qualify.

Tech reports say Sonos will soon roll out its own voice assistant as an alternative to Amazon’s Alexa and Google assistant. According to the verge, the voice assistant will be introduced as part of a software update coming in June.

Finally, Xbox users have a new way to show off a bit. Players can now share their favorite gaming moments in a Snapchat-like story. You can also post a message to your friend’s stories. The new feature is available now in Australia but Microsoft says it will soon be in the U.S