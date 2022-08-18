TikTok now has an in-app midterm elections center. The feature will allow users to access state-by-state information in more than 40 languages, including how to register to vote and how to vote by mail. TikTok also has plans in place to fight election misinformation.

Apple will reportedly introduce the new iPhone 14 at a streamed event on Sept. 7. Other products are also expected to be rolled out including three Apple Watch models. They’re expected to be in stores shortly after the event.

Airbnb has launched new technology that can help identify people who rent homes just to throw parties. The screening tools are able to zero in on suspicious reservations and can block them before homeowners ever see the request.