Tech Bytes: TikTok job search tool, Instagram pronouns on profiles, Bose FDA-cleared hearing aid

TikTok is reportedly launching a new job-hunting feature. The website Axios says users will be able to post TikTok video resumes to connect with potential employers. Companies could use the app like a recruiting tool. The test platform is actually a separate web page accessible through TikTok.

Instagram is starting to let people list their pronouns on their profiles. Up to four of them can be added, and users can choose to display them publicly or only to their followers. Instagram offers a form you can submit if your specific pronoun isn’t on the list of those already available.

Bose is now in the hearing aid business. Next week, the company begins selling devices to adults who have mild to moderate hearing loss. The sound control hearing aids will be sold in five states next week before being offered around the country.