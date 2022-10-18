Meta is taking aim at Apple’s iMessage. Mark Zuckerberg posted an ad that says his company’s WhatsApp is far more private than iMessage. It points out end-to-end encryption that works with both iPhones and Androids, as well as an option to auto-delete messages.
TikTok is changing some of its livestreaming rules. Beginning Nov. 23, only users 18 and up can host a livestream. Currently, hosts need to be over 16 and have 1,000 followers. Hosts will also soon be able to target adults only for streams that are meant for older audiences.
Netflix has a new feature to allow users to migrate information to a new account. Profile transfer allows users to move personalized recommendations, viewing history, and other settings. It helps friends who may have been sharing an account to separate their information.