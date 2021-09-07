Tech Bytes: TikTok overtakes YouTube, Mars rover collects first rock, Tinder relaunches ‘Work Mode’

TikTok has overtaken YouTube when it comes to average watch-time by users. New data shows app users in the U.S. and the U.K, are now spending more time on TikTok than on YouTube. But, YouTube still holds the top spot for overall time spent because it has more users – two billion compared to TikTok’s 700 million.

Another first for NASA’s perseverance rover. It’s now collected the first martian rock sample. The piece is a little bit thicker than a pencil. The sample is now being stored in an air-tight titanium tube, which could be collected by another martian lander in the future.

Finally, in anticipation of workers returning to the office, Tinder has re-launched work mode. It allows users to search for a partner without colleagues or the boss finding out. But remember, work mode does not hide Tinder from the software that companies use to monitor activity.