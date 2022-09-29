TikTok says it has removed more than 100 million videos for violating its content policies. The videos were removed between April and June of this year. That represents about 1% of the total videos uploaded during that period. The majority were taken down for violating minor safety policies.

Amazon has introduced a sleep-sensing lamp for people who would rather not wear their wristband or smartwatch to bed. The Halo Rise will gather data about your sleep from its perch on your nightstand without using a camera, and it doubles as a sunrise alarm clock. It will cost you $140 when it comes out later this year.

Google Maps is getting an update. It will soon start helping users check a place’s “vibe.” The new feature will let users view 3-D renders of monuments and restaurants in locations they hope to visit. Google says the feature will roll out over the coming months.