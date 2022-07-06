(WHTM) — TikTok is reportedly scaling back plans to bring its live shopping feature to the U.S. and Europe. The Financial Times says TikTok’s efforts to get users to buy via livestreams haven’t caught on in test markets in Europe, but the idea is popular in several Asian countries.

The personal information of one billion Chinese citizens is now reportedly in the hands of a hacking group. The group claims to have obtained the information from a police database. All of it is being offered for sale for about $200,000.

A strange milestone on Netflix — “Stranger Things” has passed the one billion-hour mark in worldwide viewing. It is the first English-language series on Netflix to reach that milestone, sitting behind the Korean hit “Squid Game.” But “Stranger Things” still has about three weeks to pass “Squid Game.”