A privacy researcher says TikTok’s web browser can track every keystroke made by its users. Researchers say the in-app browser on the video hosting service has supplementary code that lets the company track everything users type. TikTok officials say the tracking is only for troubleshooting purposes.

HBO Max says it’s dropping about 200 episodes of Sesame Street from its catalog, mostly from its earlier seasons. The company says it’s making room for newer episodes and promises it is committed to continuing to bring the show to preschoolers.

Netflix subscribers may get a commercial break on the service’s new ad-supported tier. Bloomberg is reporting original movies may be ad-free when they are first released, and then the commercials would be added in at a later time. The new tier is set to arrive early next year.