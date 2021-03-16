Tech Bytes: Tinder background checks, Facebook vaccine finder, Zoom Escaper app

A potential game-changer in online dating. Tinder will soon be offering background checks on your next date. It’s working with a non-profit company that allows you to quickly check people’s criminal records. The service is expected to be added to Tinder later this year. It’s unclear how much Tinder users will have to pay for it.

Facebook has launched a new tool to make it easier to get vaccinated. The feature on the Facebook app will help you find the nearest vaccination sites and book an appointment. It’s under Facebook’s COVID-19 vaccine information center.

An online video tutorial explains how to use the “Zoom Escaper” app. It allows Zoom users to sabotage their own calls with sound effects like a crying baby or wind. You can also make it seem as if you have a bad connection.