Snapchat’s new AR experience lets users “try on” Halloween costumes directly within the app. The costumes are based on movies or TV shows. You take a few photos of yourself, select possible costumes, and see yourself in them. If you like a costume, you can buy it through the app.

TikTok is reportedly planning to build product fulfillment centers that could compete with Amazon. The social media platform is delving deeper into e-commerce. Axios says TikTok appears to be working to build its own product fulfillment centers in the U.S. with delivery and return options.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Meta is showing off its new high-end headset. It comes equipped with high-res sensors, eye tracking, and natural facial expressions to help your avatar look more like you. The cost is $1,500.