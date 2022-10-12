Snapchat’s new AR experience lets users “try on” Halloween costumes directly within the app. The costumes are based on movies or TV shows. You take a few photos of yourself, select possible costumes, and see yourself in them. If you like a costume, you can buy it through the app.
TikTok is reportedly planning to build product fulfillment centers that could compete with Amazon. The social media platform is delving deeper into e-commerce. Axios says TikTok appears to be working to build its own product fulfillment centers in the U.S. with delivery and return options.
Meta is showing off its new high-end headset. It comes equipped with high-res sensors, eye tracking, and natural facial expressions to help your avatar look more like you. The cost is $1,500.