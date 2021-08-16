Tech Bytes: Twitter backtracks on new design, Facebook enhances security, drive-in in the daytime

(WHTM) — Twitter is backtracking on new design changes. Some users complained that the updates were causing headaches, migraines and eye strain. It’s apparently all due to the higher visual contrast in the colors of buttons and links and a new font.

Facebook is enhancing security for voice and video calls on Facebook messenger. End-to-end encryption provides more privacy for users and keeps others from tapping into communications. Facebook says video and voice calls are now as private as one-to-one text chats.

Movie lovers outside Knoxville, Tennessee can now get their drive-in fix in the daytime. The loco Drive-In can show films in daylight thanks to an LED video board screen. It’s able to show films in bright sunlight. Drive-in theaters became popular, again, during the pandemic as a safe alternative to traditional movie theaters.