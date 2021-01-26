Tech Bytes: Twitter “Birdwatch” pilot program, Instagram launches professional dashboard, Harry Potter live-action TV series

Twitter unveiled a feature Monday meant to combat misinformation and disinformation. The pilot program called “Birdwatch” will rely on select users to identify and flag and add notes to any tweets that may be false or informative. Twitter says the fact-checkers will be experts and non-experts.

Instagram is launching a professional dashboard to help run business accounts. The feature will allow account holders to track ads and set up shopping features in one place.

A Harry Potter live-action TV series is rumored to be in “early development” at HBO Max. HBO Mac and Warner Bros. officials are staying ‘mum,’ denying the reports.