Tech Bytes: Twitter Blue, Netflix short clips, Fitbit daily readiness score

(WHTM) — Twitter brought its subscription service to the U.S. Twitter Blue costs about $3 a month. For that, users get special features, including the ability to undo a tweet. The subscription also includes free access to articles from hundreds of news sites.

Netflix is reportedly testing a new feed for kids inspired by the success of TikTok. According to Bloomberg, a feature called “Kids Clips” will offer young viewers short videos. But it won’t have original content, just highlights of Netflix children’s shows and movies.

Your Fitbit can now tell you if it’s time to take a day off from exercising. A new feature called a “Daily Readiness Score” suggests whether users need a recovery day. It makes the calculation based on activity, sleep and heart rate data.