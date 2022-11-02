(WHTM) — In Wednesday’s Tech Bytes, Twitter Blue is going to cost more green. Twitter’s subscription service is going from $5 to $8 per month.

CEO Elon Musk says subscribers will see fewer ads and will be able to post longer videos. Some amazon customers are getting something for nothing – or at least, nothing extra.

Amazon’s full catalog of one hundred million songs is now open to prime subscribers at no extra cost. However, playing the music outside shuffle mode will cost nine dollars per month.

Whatsapp is looking to make it easier for us to send text messages to ourselves. It’s testing a feature that allows users to initiate a chat with their own number without having to search for that number. Instead, they can just click a new “Message yourself” tab when creating a new chat.