Twitter is launching a new feature to give users more control over who sees their tweets. Users can add up to 150 people to their Circle. Only those select people are able to view and interact with tweets that are shared in that Circle. A green badge will alert users when tweets are only available to that group.

High-speed internet has come to the high seas. Royal Caribbean is adding SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network to its ships, which will provide high-speed internet for passengers. Roybal Caribbean hopes to provide the capability by the end of the year.

Samsung has added more free channels and more content to its TV Plus lineup, which already includes ABC News Live. Also on the way: two exclusive Samsung-owned channels.