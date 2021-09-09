Tech Bytes: Twitter communities feature, Motorola over-the-air charging, Pokemon limited edition Oreos

Twitter is testing a new feature called communities. It’s designed to make it easier to connect with people who have shared interests as opposed to all followers. Communities operates much like similar services offered by rivals Facebook and Reddit.

The age of over-the-air wireless charging may soon be here. Motorola provided a demo of their second-generation wireless “space charging ” system. It can charge up to four devices simultaneously. The system has a base station that will pause charging when the human body or extremities are detected.

Finally, Oreo’s and Pokemon are teaming up. The game’s characters are on those classic chocolate and cream cookies. The limited-edition packages hit stores next Monday. Just like the game, some of the Pokemon Oreo cookies will be more difficult to find than others.