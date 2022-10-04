Twitter is rolling out the “edit” button to its Blue subscribers, but not those in the U.S. yet. The feature users have been clamoring for is up and running, but it’s only available to Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, or New Zealand. Twitter says the U.S. will get it soon.

It’s the end of the line for Google’s Pixel 4 and 4 XL. The company rolled out its last guaranteed software update for those two phones, delivering minor bug fixes and security patches. The Pixel 4a will continue getting updates, though, through next summer.

Sony is betting big on virtual reality. It has ordered 2 million PlayStation VR2 headsets according to Bloomberg. The report says Sony is going to market the headsets, which will require a PlayStation 5 to work. No word on when those headsets will be available.