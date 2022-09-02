The button social media users have asked for is finally here. Some Twitter users will be able to edit their Twitter typos. The edit button is being tested right now, so access will only be granted to Twitter Blue users, which costs $5 per month.

Samsung is out with a new Galaxy phone that offers 5G and an ultra-high resolution, all for less than $300. The A23 model features a quad-camera setup and is only available in black.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

MoviePass is about to hit theaters yet again. A beta version of the movie ticket subscription service will launch on Labor Day in Chicago, Kansas City, and Dallas. More cities will eventually be added. There are $10, $20, and $30 plans allowing as many as five movies per month.