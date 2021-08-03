Tech Bytes: Twitter ‘Fleets,’ Apple most profitable company, Amazon smart soap dispenser

Say goodbye to Fleets. Twitter is eliminating the feature Tuesday. Fleets allowed users to share texts, photos and videos that disappear in 24 hours – similar to Instagram stories. It was introduced last year. but the tool wasn’t being used as much as Twitter hoped.

Apple is now the world’s most profitable company, surpassing Walmart and Amazon. That’s according to new fortune 500 rankings. Annual profits topped $57 billion for the 2020 fiscal year. That’s nearly a 4% increase over the $55 billion earned the previous year.

Amazon is now making “smart” soap dispensers. The $55 dispenser has a countdown with LED lights so you can scrub for 20 seconds as recommended by the CDC. It’s also compatible with Alexa to play your favorite songs while you get your hands clean.