Tech Bytes: Twitter Instagram link previews, Alexa air quality monitor, GE smart oven ‘Turkey Mode’

(WHTM) — Twitter is introducing a new feature involving Instagram. It’ll now have preview cards for Instagram links in its official apps and on the web. That means when users share an Instagram link on Twitter, they’ll be able to check out the photo without leaving Twitter.

Amazon unveiled a smart air quality monitor capable of detecting toxins and allergens in your home. The $70 monitor will pick up on the presence of carbon monoxide, a range of harmful compounds and even dust. If it identifies a problem, you’ll get an alert from Alexa.

GE Appliances wants to help you cook the perfect Thanksgiving turkey. Its new “Turkey Mode” software upgrade arrives on ovens this week. You just put the bird in, insert the temperature probe and push the “Turkey Mode” button. When it’s done, the timer says “gobble, gobble.”