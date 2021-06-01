Tech Bytes: Twitter misinformation labels, Acer laptop production slowdown, phone charging world record

Twitter’s latest move in the search for truth. The site is planning to use misinformation warning labels. The categories are ‘get the latest’, ‘stay informed’, and ‘misleading.’ Each links users to more information on what’s in a tweet.

One of the world’s leading laptop makers is weighing in on the global computer chip shortage. A top official at Acer says it will affect production well into next year. The official says the company can only fill about half of the demand for its products on any given day, due to the shortage.

A Chinese tech company is claiming a new world record when it comes to charging your smartphone. It says it can fully charge a phone in just eight minutes through a wired charging system. The technology is “experimental,” for now.