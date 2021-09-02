Tech Bytes: Twitter ‘Safety Mode,’ upgrades Apple Watch expected, Facebook Fantasy Games

A new feature on Twitter to block abusers. Twitter is testing “Safety Mode” that will temporarily auto-block accounts that send harmful or abusive tweets to you. Those blocks would last for seven days but users can undo if auto-block made in error.

Some expected upgrades for the Apple Watch. The company is planning health-related features, including a tool to detect rising blood pressure, and a thermometer to help with fertility planning. That’s according to the Wall Street Journal. Some features could be available next year.

Finally, “Facebook Fantasy Games”. They are new games that let users predict what’s going to happen in everything from sports, to TV shows and pop culture. There will be public leaderboards, but users can also create their own leagues among friends.