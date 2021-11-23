Tech Bytes: Twitter shopping livestream, TikTok TV app expands, Uber Eats cannabis orders

(WHTM) — Twitter is hosting its first shopping livestream, the latest social media giant to join the trend. Twitter’s event, set for this Sunday, is a collaboration with Walmart. It’s being described as a 30-minute variety show, featuring electronics, home goods apparel and much more.

TikTok is rolling out on more smart TVs, including Google and Android TV, as well as some LG and Samsung smart TVs. The move is seen as an effort to put TikTok into more direct competition with rival YouTube.

Uber is allowing marijuana users who get a little hungry to multi-task. Uber and a Canadian cannabis retailer are joining forces to allow people to order marijuana on Uber Eats. But for now, the service is only offered in Ontario, Canada.