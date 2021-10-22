Tech Bytes: Twitter Spaces for all, Google Android work profiles, Razer smart face mask

(WHTM) — Twitter Spaces will now be available for all users. Before now, hosting a live audio room was limited to those with over 600,000 followers. But Twitter just opened them up to anyone on Android and iOS. To get started, you tap the compose button and then the Spaces icon.

Google is making it easier to separate work from play on Android. It’s expanding the work profile tool that allows users to hide apps and data for the job while shielding your personal phone use from your company. The feature, coming to more users next year, will eventually make business apps disappear with the flip of a switch.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

And the new smart face mask from Razer is finally available. The cheaper kit, which retails for just under $100, includes a mask, anti-fog spray and three sets of replaceable N-95 filters. The company is typically associated with gaming accessories.