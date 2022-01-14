Tech Bytes: Twitter Spaces record feature, Instacart Ready Meals, Baby Shark milestone

(WHTM) — Twitter is now letting all users record in Spaces. The record feature was originally limited to a small number of hosts but now anyone using iOS or Android can set up a Space and choose to record it. It will be available for the public to play back for 30 days.

Instacart is expanding its ordering options. The grocery delivery service just launched its Ready Meals hub, allowing users to order hot and premade meals from their local grocer. It involves partnerships with a growing list of grocery chains. Deliveries are said to arrive in as little as 30 minutes.

If you thought the “Baby Shark” phenomenon was over, think again. The video just made history as the first on Youtube to hit 10 billion views. And Nickelodeon is working on a “Baby Shark” movie.