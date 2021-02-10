Tech Bytes: Twitter subscription fees, Spotify live lyrics, and PGA distance measuring

Twitter is considering fees to use its platform. The company confirms it is exploring subscriptions and other revenue generating features. It’s primary money-maker is still ads. According to bloomberg, one idea Twitter is considering is to allow people to tip the users they follow.

Spotify says it’s testing the streaming of live lyrics in the U.S. The music streaming service started offering the new lyrics feature to some American users Tuesday. No word yet on when the test will expand. The company once offered the feature in the U.S., but stopped in 2016.

Distance measuring devices are being allowed for the first time at three major golf tournaments. The devices allow players to focus on an object and determine its exact yardage from the ball. They’ll be used at one event each on the PGA, women’s, and senior tours.