(WHTM) — Twitter’s shareholders are set to talk about Elon Musk.

A meeting is set for September to discuss musk’s 44- billion dollar takeover bid. Twitter’s board had urged shareholders to okay the deal. That was before musk said this month he was backing out.

Samsung has unveiled a new color option for its Galaxy S-22. It’s called “Bora Purple.”

The company says “Bora” is the Korean word for “Purple,” and the name is effectively “purple purple.” The purple phone will be available in two weeks. It’ll go for the original s-22 price tag of just under $800

Finally, for whatever reason, Home Depot is selling this “Giant king crab statue”.

On its website. It’s six feet wide and 89 pounds and is meant to “Transform any home, garden, restaurant or hotel into something truly magnificent” But it’s pricey., coming in at over $1,500