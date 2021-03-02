Tech Bytes: Twitter vaccine Tweets, Instagram live broadcasts, Gatorade sweat patch

Twitter cracking down on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. The social media company will begin labeling tweets containing misleading information about the vaccine. The site will also start using a “strike system.” Five strikes against the same account will result in a permanent suspension.

Instagram is rolling out another new feature allowing up to four people to livestream at the same time, instead of just two. It’s called “live rooms” and it’s designed to create more opportunities for things like live talk shows, expanded interviews and jam sessions.

Gatorade has come up with a way to test your sweat. A special patch tests your perspiration to let you know how and when to best rehydrate yourself after a workout. An app scans the patch and measures the body fluid and sodium lost to make recovery more.