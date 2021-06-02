Tech Bytes: Twitter verification badge requests, Apple TV now on Android TV, Firefox major redesign

Twitter’s verification process is back in service. Users can, once again, apply for a coveted blue check mark. The process was paused last Friday, because Twitter said too many applications were submitted. It’s unclear how long it will take for responses to be issued.

Apple TV is now available on Nvidia streaming services. That means the app can officially be accessed on all modern Android TV devices. It comes with complete support for all 4K and HDR content. Previously, Apple TV was limited to Chromecast with Google TV and Sony Bravia televisions.

A major redesign for Firefox. The browser now has bigger tabs. The tab in focus can float above the toolbar and they’re detachable – making them easy to move around and rearrange. The Firefox update also comes with more streamlined menus and more privacy.