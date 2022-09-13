Twitter’s whistleblower headed to Washington Tuesday to go before a Senate panel. In July, Peiter Zatko claimed Twitter prioritized user growth over privacy and security. Twitter says the allegations lack context.

Roku is revamping its most affordable streaming device. The company is upgrading its Roku Express, which comes with dual-band Wi-Fi for the same price of $29.99. The company also introduced a $130 subwoofer called the Roku Wireless Bass. Both items are available for pre-order.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Samsung’s enormous new gaming monitor, the Odyssey Ark, is now on sale. The 55-inch curved and rotating Ark debuted in January at the Consumer Electronics Show. The Ark comes with a $3,500 price tag.