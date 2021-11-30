Tech Bytes: Twitter’s CEO talks resignation, multi-device wireless charger, Google’s best apps list

(WHTM) — Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, says he was not pushed out, after announcing that he is stepping down. The company’s chief technology officer is taking over as CEO.

A wireless charger that can handle multiple devices at the same time is reportedly in the works at Apple. This would be a replacement for the company’s failed air power charging mat. Bloomberg says Apple is also looking to develop technology for devices to charge each other, like using your iPhone to charge your Airpods.

Finally, Google is out with its annual list of the best apps for the past year. The top honor goes to Balance, which is an app designed to help with meditation and sleep. The top gaming app was Pokemon Unite, which is a multiplayer battle game where players’ favorite Pokemon characters fight it out.