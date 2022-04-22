(WHTM) — Uber is kicking off Earth Day by permanently dropping the surcharge on its environmentally-friendly cars. Riders who request an Uber green hybrid or electric vehicle will no longer pay an extra dollar. For the next week, there’s a dollar discount for going green with Uber cars, e-bikes, and, e-scooters.

Spotify is expanding access to video podcasters. That means creators can now upload video content to go along with audio output. Spotify says it’s also offering new tools and features including ways to monetize those podcasts.

BTS is coming to Apple Fitness Plus. The K-pop band’s music and choreography are the basis of new dance workouts in the Apple service. They’re part of apple’s artist spotlight series and they launch next week. In addition to BTS, the sessions also feature ABBA and Queen.