Google is making it easier to share photos and videos across devices. It’s upgrading its nearby share feature, which is similar to Apple’s AirDrop. The self-share mode will let you automatically transfer files.

YouTube has launched a video player for education apps. It comes without ads, external links, or recommendations. The goal is to avoid distractions for viewers. For now, it’s only open to select partners including Google Classroom.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Uber Eats has teamed up with autonomous driving startup Nuro. The deal will bring robot food delivery to California and Texas. The Nuro vehicle can travel up to 45 mph and can carry 500 pounds. It will begin making deliveries in Houston and the Bay Area this fall.