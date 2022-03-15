(WHTM) — Twitter is reversing a change to its home feed after backlash from users. The change was implemented a week ago, which prioritized showing users popular tweets instead of tweets in chronological order. Users immediately voiced their disapproval. Twitter responded with the message, saying, “we hear you.”

Apple is adapting to the pandemic era. Its latest software update allows you to unlock your iPhone with your face without having to remove your mask. Once the new operating system is installed, the mask feature for face ID will have to be activated manually.

Finally, who needs streaming technology when CDs are still around? The recording industry says CD sales were up 21% last year, which was the first increase since 2004. The reopening of record stores and CD sales at concerts are among the reasons for the jump.