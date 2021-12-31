Tech Bytes: Vehicle recalls, erased terabytes, and goodbye Blackberry

(WHTM) — In a major safety recall by Tesla, there were 475,000 vehicles affected. The more serious issue, however, concerns more Model S Sedans. A defective latch may cause the front truck to open while the car is moving. The other affects rearview cameras on some Model Threes.

A technical glitch at Japan’s Kyoto University accidentally erased 77 terabytes of data during a routine backup operation for its supercomputer. Millions of wiped files reportedly came from several research organizations. No word yet on what caused the malfunction.

Finally, many classic Blackberry devices will basically go dead next Tuesday. The affected Blackberry models are those using the 7.1 operating system or earlier. Data services will be lost, along with the ability to call, text, and use some apps. Goodbye Blackberry.