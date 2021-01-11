Tech Bytes: Virtual CES, Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc. partnership, and Nickelodeon NFL broadcast

This year’s all virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is kicking off Monday. The show features items for consumers leading pandemic lives such as air purifiers and high-tech masks. LG is also scheduled to show off its transparent TV which allows viewers to see through the screen even when an image is displayed.

Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc. plan to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars by March. Production could start in the U.S. around 2024, local newspaper Korea IT News reported on Sunday.

The Nickelodeon broadcast of Saints vs. Bears features SpongeBob between the goalposts, emojis, and oodles of slime on New Orleans Saints coach, Sean Payton.