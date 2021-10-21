Tech Bytes: Walgreens drone delivery, PayPal to buy Pinterest, Samsung design your own smartphone

(WHTM) — Drones will be delivering packages to a major metropolitan area for the first time. Customers in two Dallas suburbs would be able to order a product from Walgreens or other participating stores. And a drone, from a company called Wing, will drop it off within 10 minutes.

A mega-merger could be in the works online. Digital payment company PayPal is in talks to buy Pinterest, the online sharing and e-commerce company. Just a year-and-a-half ago, Pinterest was valued at $10 billion. The deal could be worth $45 billion.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

You can now create the look of your Samsung Galaxy phone. The company is offering the Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, where users can select their own color combinations. You can design your phone on Samsung’s website. But it’ll cost you about $1,100.