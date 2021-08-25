Tech Bytes: Walmart global delivery service, sweetgreen robotic kitchen tech, Lyft & Oscar Meyer Weinermobile

Walmart tries to beat Amazon at its own game. The retailer has created “Walmart Go Local” to offer logistics and delivery services to other companies. Customers will order from a business, which will then ping Walmart to deliver the product.

The salad chain sweetgreen has purchased Spyce, the Boston restaurant known for its automated kitchen able to cook and serve with no human intervention. Sweetgreen says it’s looking to fill orders faster and give its workers more time to focus on preparing food. No word on the terms of the deal.

The next ride for some lucky Lyft customers could be in the Wienermobile — for free. The ride-sharing service is teaming up with Oscar Meyer for a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels. It’s only operating in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta from Wednesday through Friday.