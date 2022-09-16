Walmart is launching a new feature for shoppers to try on clothes virtually. Users will upload a full-body photo of themselves, and then the augmented reality technology will figure out where the fabric should drape or cling. The Be Your Own Model tool lets you try on over 270,000 items.

Uber is expanding its electric vehicle ride option to more cities across the U.S. The upscale option has expanded to 25 North American markets. The service is now available in Atlanta, suburban New York City, and Washington, D.C. Vehicle choices include Teslas and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

TikTok is out with a new feature — TikTok Now. It invites users to take and share two pictures at random times of the day, one with the front camera and one with the rear-facing camera. Users say the feature mimics BeReal, a French social media app that does the same thing.