Tech Bytes: WhatsApp disappearing messages, Google TV update, YouTube Music 2021 Recap

(WHTM) — First in Tuesday’s Tech Bytes, WhatsApp is upgrading its feature that makes your messages disappear. Users can now turn on “disappearing messages” by default to automatically delete messages after a set period of time. And there are more time frames to choose from, so messages can vanish in 24 hours, seven days, or 90 days.

And Google TV is partnering with Pluto TV to provide more free programming. More than 300 ad-supported channels will be added to the “Live” tab. There will also be recommendations in the “For You” tab.

Finally, YouTube Music’s answer to Spotify Wrapped is called 2021 Recap, and it shows users their top artists, songs, music videos, and playlists from this past year. There’s an option to listen to your favorite picks of the year, and it can all be shared through social media.