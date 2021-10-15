Tech Bytes: WhatsApp encryption, Google continuous scrolling, Tinder ‘Plus One’ feature

(WHTM) — First in Friday’s Tech Bytes, the instant messaging service WhatsApp is starting to let users encrypt their chat history in the cloud. This is considered a patch to a big loophole, which governments have used to review private communications between individuals.

And Google is changing the way that users search on their mobile devices. The updated search engine allows continuous scrolling. It automatically loads the next set of results so users do not have to click the “see more” button. The gradual rollout of the feature is already underway.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Finally, Tinder is out with a new feature called “Plus One.” It is aimed at users looking for a date for what is expected to be the busiest wedding season since before the pandemic. The feature weeds out those not interested in attending weddings, and who knows, maybe it could even help users find their own spouses.