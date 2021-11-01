Tech Bytes: WhatsApp update, Lenovo ThinkBook second screen, Roblox outage

(WHTM) — Millions of people who rely on WhatsApp are losing access to the app today. Dozens of smartphone models are affected, including older Samsungs and iPhones. Some will even be blocked from WhatsApp for good. Others will work once they’re updated with the latest software.

Computer maker Lenovo is creating some buzz with a leaked picture of a ThinkBook Plus, with a second screen to the right of the keyboard. There’s speculation that a pen or stylus on the computer means the second screen is for drawing. It’s unclear when the computer will debut.

Roblox, the popular gaming platform, is back up after a three-day outage. The company blames the problem on an internal system issue, denying claims it was linked to a promotion from Chipotle. More than 50% of Roblox players are under 13 years old.