Tech Bytes: YouTube may hide dislikes, LinkedIn social audience feature, Google maps indoor AR navigation

YouTube is testing a major change to its video rating system. The company will hide dislike counts from public view during the experiment. It’s to help prevent targeted harassment campaigns. The dislike button will still be visible, but only creators will see the tallies.

LinkedIn is jumping on the social audio band wagon. The company will test a new feature that’s similar to the app Clubhouse. LinkedIn says its feature will be connected to users’ professional identity, not just a social profile. Testing is expected to start soon.

Changes are coming to the directions in Google Maps. New features include a live view augmented reality function to help users get around airport terminals and other indoor locations. Just point your camera and arrows or icons will lead you where you want to go.