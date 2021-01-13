Tech Bytes: YouTube temporarily suspends Trump’s channel, Girl Scouts partner with Grubhub Inc., Walmart testing grocery deliveries to smart cooler

YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump’s channel for at least one week, and potentially longer, after his channel earned a strike under the platform’s policies. Youtube is the latest company targeting Trump’s online content following Twitter, Facebook, and others.

Girl Scouts have launched the first national delivery services collaboration in the organization’s history, tapping Grubhub Inc. to help their members ensure 2021 cookie sales are safe and socially distant. The Grubhub Girl Scout cookie delivery service begins in February.

Walmart will test grocery deliveries to a smart cooler that’s placed outside of customers’ homes. It would allow for around-the-clock deliveries by keeping frozen and refrigerated groceries cold. The company said the test cooler will begin testing this spring.